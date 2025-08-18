Fashion Model, Photographer face FIR for Bold Photoshoot at Wazir Khan Mosque

LAHORE – Lahore’s 380 year old historic Mosque Wazir Khan again comes under limelight as model Azbia Khan and a photographer faced action for photoshoot inside the mosque, sparking widespread outrage across social media.

Akbari Gate police lodged a case against female model, Azbiah Khan, and photographer Zain Shah for allegedly recording a video inside the mosque courtyard.

FIR, filed by Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) official Muhammad Owais under Section 295, accused two of violating the sanctity of one of 17-th centry mosque, which is located in heart of city. The clip went viral online, reportedly showing the model in revealing outfit, sparking outrage among social media users and authorities alike.

The clip was filmed four days prior without permission from the concerned authorities. Walled City officials claim that this video disrespected the sanctity of the religious site.

This is not the first time Wazir Khan Mosque has been in the eye of a storm. Couple of years back, top tier stars Saba Qamar and singer Bilal Saeed landed in trouble for shooting music video inside the mosque, which ignited nationwide debates.

Later, Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department imposed strict ban on filming in mosques and shrines—yet controversies continue to surface.