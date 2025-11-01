Currency Converter – Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 November 2025

ISLAMABAD – Foreign exchange market opened today with US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound Sterling showing relative stability against the Pakistani Rupee.

According to the latest rates, US Dollar is being bought at Rs. 282.50 and sold at Rs. 282.80, showing minimal movement from the previous session. Euro stands at Rs. 331.95 (buying) and Rs. 335.45 (selling), maintaining a firm position amid regional trade fluctuations.

UK Pound Sterling remains strong, trading at Rs. 381.10 for buying and Rs. 384.10 for selling. Among Gulf currencies, the U.A.E. Dirham is valued at Rs. 76.80 (buying) and Rs. 77.80 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal trades at Rs. 75.70 and Rs. 76.35, respectively.

Other major currencies also showed mixed trends. Australian Dollar traded at Rs. 185.35 (buying) and Rs. 190.35 (selling), while the Canadian Dollar stood at Rs. 205.60 and Rs. 212.60. Kuwaiti Dinar remains the highest-valued currency at Rs. 913.70 (buying) and Rs. 922.70 (selling).