Currency Converter – Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 1 November 2025

By News Desk
9:03 am | Nov 1, 2025

ISLAMABAD – Foreign exchange market opened today with US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound Sterling showing relative stability against the Pakistani Rupee.

According to the latest rates, US Dollar is being bought at Rs. 282.50 and sold at Rs. 282.80, showing minimal movement from the previous session. Euro stands at Rs. 331.95 (buying) and Rs. 335.45 (selling), maintaining a firm position amid regional trade fluctuations.

UK Pound Sterling remains strong, trading at Rs. 381.10 for buying and Rs. 384.10 for selling. Among Gulf currencies, the U.A.E. Dirham is valued at Rs. 76.80 (buying) and Rs. 77.80 (selling), while the Saudi Riyal trades at Rs. 75.70 and Rs. 76.35, respectively.

Other major currencies also showed mixed trends. Australian Dollar traded at Rs. 185.35 (buying) and Rs. 190.35 (selling), while the Canadian Dollar stood at Rs. 205.60 and Rs. 212.60. Kuwaiti Dinar remains the highest-valued currency at Rs. 913.70 (buying) and Rs. 922.70 (selling).

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar 282.50 282.80
Euro 331.95 335.45
UK Pound Sterling 381.10 384.10
U.A.E. Dirham 76.80 77.80
Saudi Riyal 75.70 76.35
Australian Dollar 185.35 190.35
Bahrain Dinar 746.80 754.30
Canadian Dollar 205.60 212.60
China Yuan 39.30 39.70
Danish Krone 43.85 44.25
Hong Kong Dollar 36.45 36.80
Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen 1.8762 1.9762
Kuwaiti Dinar 913.70 922.70
Malaysian Ringgit 66.45 67.05
New Zealand Dollar 160.60 162.60
Norwegian Krone 27.85 28.15
Omani Riyal 731.35 738.85
Qatari Riyal 76.90 77.60
Singapore Dollar 216.95 221.70
Swedish Krona 29.65 29.95
Swiss Franc 352.60 355.35
Thai Baht 8.45 8.60
 
