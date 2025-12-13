Chinese scientists develop plant-based chicken alternative with similar taste

Scientists have developed meat (protein) that has the nutrition, taste, and texture similar to chicken.

According to reports, Chinese scientists have created a chicken alternative using fermentation and fiber structuring technology.

Researchers say this protein is produced from fungi along with plant-based nutrients. Initial tests indicate that this protein can be cooked like chicken and can even be shredded like chicken.

The purpose of developing this chicken alternative is to provide the public with a cheaper and nutritious substitute while reducing dependence on large-scale poultry farming.

According to Chinese food technology experts, this new product could help address long-term food security challenges.

Moreover, once introduced in selected markets, this chicken alternative meat will be available for use in restaurants, packaged foods, and for household needs.