Matric arts students declared eligible for FSc Pre-Engineering, Pre-Medical admissions

LAHORE – The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) has decided to allow students who have completed their Matriculation (SSC) in the Arts Group to register for the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) in Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering groups, starting from the SSC 1st Annual Examination of 2026.

This decision, made during the 183rd meeting of the IBCC Forum held on December 4-5, 2025, aims to provide more opportunities for Arts group students seeking admission in these specialized fields. The forum’s resolution was based on the recommendations of a sub-committee and consultations with key regulatory bodies.

According to the notification issued on December 12, the IBCC forum unanimously agreed that students who pass the SSC (Arts Group) will be permitted to register for HSSC (Pre-Medical and Pre-Engineering), with the new policy coming into effect after the 2026 SSC exams.

The IBCC has also advised educational institutions to set minimum marks or merit-based criteria for eligibility, including the option of conducting aptitude or placement tests, to maintain uniform standards across all educational boards.

The final implementation of this decision will depend on the approval of the respective Boards of Governors (BoGs) and other relevant authorities in each region.