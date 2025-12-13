Two sisters gang raped in Lahore, four suspects arrested

LAHORE – A shocking and tragic incident occurred in the capital of Punjab, where two biological sisters were subjected to gang rape.

According to reports, in the Sunder area of Lahore, five individuals assaulted the two sisters and then fled the scene.

The police have registered a case against the five accused based on a complaint filed by the girls’ mother. The accused have been named as Qasim, Umair Jatt, Ali Akbar Watto, Zia-ur-Rehman, and Ahmad Raza.

After registering the case, the police arrested four of the accused, while one is still at large. Investigation of the detained individuals is ongoing, and the girls have been taken to the hospital for medical examination. Further legal proceedings will follow once the medical report is received.