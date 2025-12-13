Pakistan’s Sultan Golden breaks world record of fastest reverse car driving

Pakistan’s stuntman Sultan Golden has broken the world record for the fastest reverse car drive.

According to reports, a special event was held in Quetta to showcase the skills of Pakistan’s renowned stuntman Sultan Muhammad Golden from Pishin district. A large number of spectators were present to watch his stunts.

Sultan Golden broke the 2022 world record for the fastest reverse driving. He covered a distance of one mile in reverse in 57 seconds and is determined to set more records.

The previous fastest reverse driving record was set by an American stuntman in 2022, who completed one mile in 1 minute and 15 seconds.

Sultan Golden also performed a long-distance reverse ramp jump of 121.72 feet, surpassing the previous world record of 89 feet 3.25 inches.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti announced a reward of Rs. 50 million for Sultan Golden for setting two new world records.

The Prime Minister congratulated Sultan Golden on breaking the global reverse car driving record, congratulated the nation, and said that Sultan Golden has brought pride to Pakistan worldwide.

He added that the entire nation is proud of Sultan Golden and that the government is committed to providing full support and facilities in all fields of sports.