Hyderabad joins PSL as seventh Franchise after Rs 175 Crore Bid

ISLAMABAD – Another chapter in history of Pakistan Super League as 7th PSL franchise has finally been sold, and at jaw-dropping price. FKS stunned everyone by snapping up the team for massive Rs 175 crore, far exceeding the base price of Rs 110 crore.

The new franchise will carry the name Hyderabad, in what is major expansion for league and igniting excitement among cricket fans across cricket loving nation.

The high-stakes bidding drama unfolded at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad, where auction for two new PSL teams is currently underway. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi graced the ceremony, while cities including Faisalabad, Gilgit, Sialkot, Hyderabad, Rawalpindi, and Muzaffarabad remained in the spotlight for franchise selection.

FKS have bid 175 Crore PKR for Team 7 in the HBL PSL. This is crazy, crazy money 🔥 #HBLPSL #tapmad pic.twitter.com/ljh4lPGtNs — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) January 8, 2026

After Ali Tareen’s withdrawal, the battlefield was left to nine powerful bidding parties, intensifying the competition.

PSL Brand Ambassador Wasim Akram officially kicked off the bidding at Rs 110 crore, but it was FKS that delivered the knockout punch.

PSL CEO Salman Naseer declared the moment historic, stating that despite challenges, PSL has emerged as one of the world’s best cricket leagues, with the PCB continuing its upward journey.