Mustafizur Rahman among 10 Bangladeshi players registers for PSL 11

DHAKA – Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman has registered for Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 11.

The registration process for foreign players for PSL 11 is currently underway, and overseas cricketers can complete their registration until January 20.

It is worth noting that Mustafizur Rahman was released from the IPL 2026 reportedly under pressure from extremist Hindu groups.

Following this development, Bangladesh Cricket has decided not to send its team to India for the ICC T20 World Cup and has demanded that the matches be shifted out of India.

Along with Mustafizur Rahman, several other Bangladeshi cricketers have also registered for PSL 11.

Nearly 10 Bangladeshi players have registered for PSL 11, including Taskin Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Rishad Hossain, and Tanzid Hasan.