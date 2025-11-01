Pakistan unmasks Indian Propaganda Scheme targeting fisherman

ISLAMABAD – A daring espionage attempt by Indian government, involving none other than a common fisherman, has been exposed. Ijaz Mallah, a resident of Thatta in Sindh, was allegedly apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard while fishing and coerced into performing tasks for Indian intelligence under the threat of imprisonment.

Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said Mallah was pressured to acquire uniforms of the Pakistan Navy, Army, and Sindh Rangers—complete with specific nametags and fittings as part of a covert propaganda operation aimed at maligning Pakistan.

Other items he was allegedly tasked to procure included Pakistani currency, cigarettes, matchboxes, lighters, and Zong SIM cards.

Pakistani authorities said Mallah was closely monitored throughout his mission. When he attempted to deliver the items to India, he was intercepted and arrested by Pakistan’s security agencies, who seized the materials. Audio and video evidence, shown during a press briefing, reportedly capture Mallah confessing that he cooperated due to fear of jail and the promise of rewards.

“This is a glaring example of India resorting to propaganda warfare using ordinary citizens, unable to deploy trained operatives like before,” Tarar said, drawing parallels with the 2016 Kulbhushan Yadav spy case.

Pakistani officials warned the public to stay vigilant against manipulation and pressure tactics, calling the foiling of the plot a “major victory” for national security.