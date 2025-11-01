Gold prices come down by Rs1,600 Per Tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices have witnessed a decline on the last working day of the week in both local and international markets.

According to Saraffa Association, the price of one tola of gold decreased by Rs. 1,600, now standing at Rs. 422,562, and the price of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs. 1,372, settling at Rs. 362,278.

Gold Price Today

Gold Type Price Cut New Price 1 Tola Gold Rs. 1,600 Rs. 422,562 10 Grams Gold Rs. 1,372 Rs. 362,278

Globally, price of gold fell by $16, bringing it down to $4002 per ounce. In addition, silver prices also saw a downturn, with one tola of silver falling by Rs. 65 to Rs. 5,127.

Market analysts attribute the decline to fluctuations in global demand and changes in the international bullion market trends.