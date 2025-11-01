Gold Prices in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Rates – 1 November, 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan jumped higher over weekend, tracking upward movement in international bullion markets.

Sarafa Association said price of gold per tola rose by Rs5,300 to reach Rs424,162 while rate for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs4,544, bringing it to Rs363,650. The surge comes after a slight dip on Thursday, when gold prices fell by Rs1,000 to Rs418,862 per tola.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

City Gold Price Karachi Rs424,162 Lahore Rs424,162 Islamabad Rs424,162 Peshawar Rs424,162 Quetta Rs424,162 Sialkot Rs424,162 Hyderabad Rs424,162 Faisalabad Rs424,162

In the global market, gold prices also gained momentum, with the precious metal trading at $4,018 per ounce, marking a $53 increase during the day.

Silver prices followed the same trajectory, advancing by Rs158 per tola to settle at Rs5,192.

However, later in the day, international gold rates experienced minor pressure as the US dollar strengthened amid uncertainty over the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate decisions. Despite this, gold remained on track for its third consecutive monthly gain, reflecting continued investor demand for safe-haven assets.