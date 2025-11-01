Chaos at Karachi City Mall as ten injured in Lift Crash

KARACHI – Chaos erupted in Karachi’s Kharadar area when an elevator in a seven-story residential building suddenly crashed to the ground, injuring ten people. The terrifying incident took place near Achhi Qabar, Bombay Bazaar, within Kharadar Police jurisdiction.

Local cops said the elevator of City Mall building was coming down from upper floors when its belt reportedly snapped, sending the lift hurtling down in a frightening free fall.

Residents trapped inside the elevator screamed for help as rescue teams rushed to the scene. All ten victims, fortunately, survived with minor injuries and were immediately transported to Civil Hospital Karachi.

Eyewitnesses described the terrifying moments, saying the lift shook violently before plummeting to the ground floor, leaving onlookers in shock.

The building, which houses shops on the ground floor and apartments above, has now raised urgent safety concerns, with locals demanding stricter checks on elevators to prevent such near-tragedies in the future.