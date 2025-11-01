Garbage dumper kills Three Bikers in DHA, Lahore

LAHORE – A deadly traffic accident was reported from DHA area, which took lives of three people as a dumper collided with a biker. The incident occurred near DHA Raya and caused outrage among local residents.

According to Rescue 1122, the collision took place between bike and a garbage-carrying dumper. Rescue teams immediately reached the scene and confirmed that three individuals had died.

Defence C Police rushed to site promptly and started investigation into circumstances surrounding the accident. Traffic in the area was temporarily disrupted as authorities carried out their operations.

Authorities are urging motorists to exercise caution, especially near construction and heavy vehicle zones, to prevent such tragic accidents in the future.

Several akin accidents were reported in Karachi, resulting in deaths of motorists. These incident also sparked outrage among local residents, who set seven dumper trucks on fire and confronted the driver involved. Authorities later took the driver into custody.