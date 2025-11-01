ISLAMABAD – Bilal Bin Saqib puts Pakistan on map of global digital economy, and Wall Street Journal named Pakistan’s Minister of State for Crypto and Blockchain, among the world’s most influential leaders shaping the future of cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence (AI), and digital finance.

The report under the title “How a Billionaire Felon Boosted Trump’s Route to a Crypto Pardon Company, World Liberty Financial,” mentions Bilal Bin Saqib 11 times, a clear indicator of his growing global prominence.

In a sweeping narrative that also features Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ), members of the Trump family, and leading Emirati investors, the Wall Street Journal portrays Bilal Bin Saqib as a “new-generation blockchain statesman” who is redefining how technology, geopolitics, and digital finance intersect.

WSJ recognized Saqib as Global Ambassador for Trump’s company World Liberty Financial, commending his dual role as Head of Pakistan’s State Crypto Council and Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Crypto and Blockchain. His leadership, the report notes, is instrumental in linking international investors and institutions with Pakistan’s rapidly emerging crypto and AI ecosystem.

“In the world’s biggest crypto story, a Pakistani name has emerged not as an observer but as an architect of global financial change,” the report quotes one analyst as saying.

Under Bilal leadership, the South Asian nation has become the third fastest-growing crypto economy in the world, opening its doors to global exchanges, institutional investors, and blockchain enterprises eager to enter a transparent and regulated South Asian market.

This surge positions Pakistan as a rising digital powerhouse, with the Wall Street Journal suggesting that the country’s transformation is “strategic, not symbolic.”

Adding to his growing list of international engagements, Saqib was recently seen at the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, where he held high-profile meetings with J.P. Morgan executives, Ripple’s leadership, former Google CEO, Reddit’s founder, and the Prime Minister of Albania, among others.

Observers say Saqib was doing what he does best, bringing global attention back to Pakistan as a nation leading in the emerging frontiers of crypto, blockchain, and artificial intelligence.

“For Pakistan to be cited in the same breath as Trump, Binance, and the UAE’s financial elite is monumental,” one observer remarked. “It’s proof that Pakistan is no longer a silent participant in the digital economy — it’s helping write the rules.”

This recognition by one of the world’s most prestigious financial publications confirms that Pakistan has entered the global digital economy as a thought leader, not just a participant.