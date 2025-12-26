Punjab exempts Sikh bike riders from helmet law

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has exempted the Sikh community from the motorcycle helmet law, acknowledging the difficulties they face due to their turbans.

Speaking at a ceremony, she stated that Sikhs would not be required to wear helmets while riding motorcycles, as the turban creates a challenge when wearing the helmet.

Additionally, Maryam Nawaz announced that the number of minority cards would be increased from 75,000 to 100,000, aimed at providing further support to the minority communities in Punjab.

At a Christmas event held at the Cathedral Church, the chief minister also congratulated the Christian community on the occasion of Christmas and emphasized the importance of protecting the rights of minorities in Punjab.

She stated that the success of the government would be measured by how secure and protected minorities are. She further mentioned that any individual who harms or infringes on the rights of minorities would face the full force of the state.

Maryam Nawaz also ordered immediate steps to resolve the issue of burial grounds for minorities across the province. She highlighted that an inclusive and minority-friendly Punjab should be the collective goal of all citizens, especially Muslims, who are the majority in the province.

In her address, the CM quoted a saying of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), emphasizing that anyone who oppresses a minority will be held accountable.

She expressed pride in initiatives like the “Dhi Rani Program,” ration cards, scholarships, and farmer cards, which do not discriminate based on religion.