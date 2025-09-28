Bilal Bin Saqib outlines Pakistan’s Crypto ambitions with White House crypto adviser

WASHINGTON – Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) chief Bilal Bin Saqib announced that Pakistan is ready to take commanding role in global cryptocurrency and digital assets arena. The announcement came via a press release from the Ministry of Finance.

Saçib met Patrick Witt, the White House’s newly appointed crypto adviser. Both PCC CEO and Pakistan’s minister of state underscored the country’s ambition to drive innovation and leadership in the rapidly evolving world of blockchain and crypto.

The discussions focused on strategic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States in digital assets, exploring groundbreaking opportunities in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.

Bilal Bin Saqib emphasized that Pakistan is fully prepared to assume a global leadership position in the sector, asserting that such cooperation could mark a historic new chapter in Pakistan-US relations.

PCC, a government-backed regulatory body, is tasked with crafting policies, building infrastructure, and regulating blockchain technology and digital assets in Pakistan. It functions under the Ministry of Finance, with guidance from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), and other federal agencies, positioning the country to become a key player in the worldwide crypto ecosystem.