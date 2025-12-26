Ahsan Iqbal suddenly goes offline during live T show: What happened?

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal, has clarified the circumstances surrounding a disruption during a live TV show after his mobile phone was unexpectedly turned off, causing concerns among viewers.

The incident occurred while Iqbal was participating in a talk show on a private TV channel. During the broadcast, his phone was abruptly cut off due to an argument occurring nearby, which led to a brief interruption.

The video of the disruption quickly went viral on social media, sparking questions from users about what had happened to the federal minister.

In response to these concerns, Ahsan Iqbal took to social media to explain the situation. He tweeted, “Thank you for the messages of concern. A brief disruption occurred during a live broadcast when someone nearby having an argument was unaware that I was live on air. I rejoined the interview shortly afterward. I hope we can avoid unnecessary politicization of this.”

I rejoined the interview shortly afterward. I hope we can avoid unnecessary politicisation of this. https://t.co/c4opMKphqS — Ahsan Iqbal (@betterpakistan) December 25, 2025

Minister of Information, Attaullah Tarar, also addressed the situation on social media, sharing that Iqbal explained to him that a child had unexpectedly entered the room during the interview, leading to the disruption. Tarar confirmed that everything was fine, and Iqbal had rejoined the show shortly after the incident.

Iqbal further emphasized that the disruption was brief and hoped it would not be politicized.