PAKvSA: Pakistan opt to bowl first in Series-Deciding 3rd T20I against South Africa

LAHORE – The final and decisive T20I between Pakistan and South Africa is underway at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, with the series levelled at 1-1. Pakistan captain Salman Agha won the toss and elected to bowl first in what is a must-win clash for both sides.

South Africa took an early lead in the series by comfortably winning the first T20I by 55 runs, displaying dominance with both bat and ball. Men in Green bounced back in the second game, registering a nine-wicket victory. Young opener Saim Ayub stole the show with a brilliant unbeaten 71 off 38 balls, guiding his team to victory. The home side will once again rely on the in-form left-hander to anchor the chase if required.

The outcome of today’s match will decide the series, with the winner taking home a 2-1 triumph. Earlier, the two-match Test series between the two nations ended in a 1-1 draw, adding more intensity to this T20 finale.

Weather and Pitch Report

The weather in Lahore is clear, with no chance of rain disrupting play. Dew could play a significant role in the latter half of the game, providing some advantage to the team batting second. The pitch is expected to ease out as the match progresses, making batting conditions more favorable later in the evening.

Pakistan vs South Africa Squads

Pakistan: Salman Agha (C), Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Usman Khan, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.

South Africa: Donovan Ferreira (C), Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Dewald Brevis, Matthew Breetzke, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Andile Simelane, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman.

With both teams evenly matched and the series on the line, fans can expect an exciting and high-stakes contest in Lahore as Pakistan aim to defend home turf and South Africa look to end their tour on a winning note.