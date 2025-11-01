Sohail Leghari appointed Supreme Court registrar

ISLAMABAD – Sohail Muhammad Leghari has been appointed as a registrar of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

An official notification has been issued in this regard.

Earlier this year, the Chairman, Supreme Judicial Council (SJC), appointed Sohail Leghari, as secretary of SJC on deputation basis.

Prior to this assignment, Leghari was serving as Registrar, High Court of Sindh, where he contributed notably to judicial administration and institutional reforms.

Furthermore, the chief justice of Pakistan had appointed Fakhar Zaman, District & Sessions Judge (BPS-21), Peshawar High Court, as Additional Registrar (Administration), Supreme Court of Pakistan, also on deputation basis.

Zaman was previously serving as Senior Director at the Federal Judicial Academy, Islamabad, and brings with him extensive expertise in judicial administration and training.

These appointments had reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to institutional strengthening, enhancing public confidence, and ensuring the effective discharge of its constitutional mandate.