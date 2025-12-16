Tlp Leader Sentenced To 35 Years In Jail Over Threats To Former Cjp Isa

LAHORE – An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has sentenced Zahirul Hassan Shah, the deputy amir of the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), for issuing threats against former chief justice of Pakistan, Qazi Faez Isa.

The verdict was delivered by Judge Arshad Javed after the completion of the trial related to the case.

Shah has been sentenced to 35 and a half years in prison, along with a fine of Rs600,000. The case dates back to 2024 when Shah threatened to kill Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

In July 2024, the TLP leader had been arrested in Okara, where he had been hiding at an undisclosed location. Shah, along with 1500 TLP workers, was named in the case filed under multiple charges, including terrorism, religious intolerance, spreading disorder, and exerting pressure on the judiciary.

The Lahore police filed the case at the Qila Gujjar Singh police station, which included sections related to interference with governmental duties and obstruction of legal processes.

The charges also encompassed the spreading of hate against the judiciary. According to the police, Shah made inflammatory statements outside the press club, inciting hatred against the judiciary, which led to the registration of the case against him and TLP workers.