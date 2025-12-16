Petrol Pump Audits intensified as OGRA teams inspect Licenses, Stock

ISLAMABAD – Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) activated enforcement teams across Pakistan to carry out thorough inspections of petrol pumps. The move is aimed at ensuring that sale of petroleum products complies with law and safeguarding consumer rights.

OGRA Chairman Masroor Khan, accompanied by the enforcement teams, personally visited petrol pumps in various regions to assess their legal status. During these visits, the teams conducted detailed checks on licenses and other required documents to verify compliance.

In addition, the available stock of petroleum products was examined to prevent any shortages or illegal hoarding. Chairman Masroor Khan emphasized that strict enforcement of regulations is mandatory and that no violation would be tolerated. He clearly stated that OGRA will continue taking impartial and decisive action against any entity found breaking the rules.

This initiative shows OGRA’s commitment to regulating petroleum sector, ensuring transparency, and protecting the interests of consumers nationwide.