ISLAMABAD – British defence magazine pulled back the curtain on the tense aerial showdown between Pakistan and India last May.

The magazine revealed serial numbers of four Indian Air Force Rafale jets allegedly shot down by Pakistan during fierce military clashes in May. According to the investigative report by Key Aero, a mere 52 minutes of aerial combat resulted in catastrophic losses for India, with the downed Rafales identified as BS‑001, BS‑021, BS‑022, and BS‑027.

The report slammed India for failing to provide clear photographic evidence to substantiate its claims of air superiority. It went on to claim that Pakistan’s multi-domain operations completely paralyzed the Indian Air Force, leaving pilots unable to mount an effective response.

India’s losses, the report asserts, were not limited to Rafale jets, MiG‑29s, Su‑30s, and a Heron drone were also reportedly destroyed in the clash. In an even more alarming revelation, the report states that on May 10, a Pakistani JF‑17C Block III fighter allegedly neutralized India’s S-400 air defence system in Udhampur, a move that would mark an unprecedented blow to India’s defence infrastructure.

Adding high-tech twist to conflict, the magazine claims Pakistani cyber units disrupted nearly 96% of India’s social networks and digital systems, marking the first recorded instance of an air force combining cyber warfare and conventional military operations so effectively.

The report paints a picture of a meticulously executed, multi-pronged assault by Pakistan, challenging India’s claims of air dominance and leaving global defence analysts stunned.