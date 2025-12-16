Rabi Pirzada ties the knot in simple Nikah ceremony

Rabi Pirzada, who was previously associated with acting and singing, is now widely recognized as a social media influencer, painter, and calligrapher.

After a major controversy, a spiritual transformation in her life guided her toward a new path, and she adopted an Islamic way of life.

Following this change, Rabi never looked back and has continued to share every new phase of her life with the public.

Now, Rabi Pirzada has entered another beautiful chapter of her life. She has recently tied the knot in a nikah ceremony.

Her nikah was held with great simplicity and privacy, and she herself shared glimpses of the event on her Instagram account.

Although her spouse did not share any photos, Rabi posted a few memorable moments with her parents, brother, and maternal uncle for her fans.

During the ceremony, Rabi Pirzada wore elegant cream and red outfits, in which she appeared calm, graceful, and dignified.

The images reflected simplicity, family affection, and spiritual peace.

Fans are sending her prayers and warm wishes as she begins this new journey in life.

Undoubtedly, this marks a new and positive chapter in Rabi Pirzada’s life.