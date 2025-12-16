Imran Khan’s sisters, PTI workers stage sit-in outside Adiala Jail over denial of meeting

RAWALPINDI – Supporters of PTI founder Imran Khan, including his sisters and party workers, staged a sit-in outside Adiala Jail after being denied a meeting with him.

Speaking on the occasion, Aleema Khan questioned why the government was preventing family members from meeting the PTI founder. She asked what objection there could be if discussion involved the army chief, adding that if the meeting was not allowed even today, they would continue to remain there.

While talking to the media at the Factory Check Post on Adiala Road alongside Noreen Niazi, Aleema Khan said that they are stopped there every Tuesday. She stressed that they were not doing anything illegal or unconstitutional and asked what option they had left other than protest.

She said that the PTI founder’s demands were the restoration of the Constitution, democracy, and the rule of law. She also pointed out that many people had become unemployed due to the suspension of Afghan trade and claimed that the judiciary had been pushed beyond the bounds of independence.

Aleema Khan said that conditions in Pakistan were deteriorating rapidly and demanded that meetings be allowed in accordance with the law. She questioned whether the security situation would improve elsewhere in the country if the PTI founder were moved from the current location.

She further asked the government to clarify what political discussion her sister had held during the previous meeting, saying that political matters should be discussed with party members.

During the protest, Noreen Niazi said that they were not terrorists and that PTI was a peaceful party. She alleged that water cannons had been used against them, leaving people injured, and accused the Punjab Police of acting like a terrorist force.

Aleema Khan concluded by saying that if meetings were not allowed, they would continue their peaceful sit-in, adding that they had even brought blankets to stay there.