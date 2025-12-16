ISLAMABAD/SYDENY – Another clear-cut case of disinformation by Godi media exposed as a Pakistani-Australian citizen was falsely accused of carrying out the attack, a claim traced back to Indian-linked social media operatives.

The false accusation caused immense distress for the young man, showing the dangerous consequences of targeted propaganda campaigns.

The Guardian reported on the attack, revealing how the disinformation sought to malign Pakistani citizens living in Australia. Fact-checks confirmed the truth that the actual shooter was Sajid Akram, 50, an Indian national who moved to Australia in 1998 on a student visa.

Despite claims circulated on social media, including an India-linked X account alleging the attack video was AI-generated by Pakistan, the footage is authentic, recorded by Australian media, and remains publicly accessible on YouTube. The shooter’s friend confirmed his Indian background.

As probe advanced, Sajid Akram traveled on an Indian passport; his son, Naveed, 24, holds an Australian passport. Indian authorities noted that the family in India was unaware of Sajid’s radical mindset.

Sajid was found dead at the scene; Naveed has regained consciousness in hospital. Australian authorities reported the attack appears motivated by Islamic State ideology, with IS flags and improvised explosive devices discovered in the suspects’ car.

This case shows how disinformation campaigns can manipulate narratives, targeting innocent individuals and maligning entire communities, while the truth about the shooter’s identity emerges clearly.