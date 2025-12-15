Sydney beach shooting: Pakistani man exposes India, Afghanistan’s false propaganda

SYDNEY – Amid the tragic shooting incident at the Bondi beach in Sydney, India and Afghanistan have started spreading false propaganda, linking a Pakistani man to the attack.

Social media accounts from both countries circulated claims that Sheikh Naveed, a Pakistani young man residing in Sydney, was one of the attackers.

Sheikh Naveed quickly responded to the allegations through a video message, denying any involvement in the incident. He refuted the claims, stating that his image was being misused to spread falsehoods.

Naveed emphasized that he had no connection to the terror attack and expressed concern for his safety and reputation due to the unwarranted propaganda.

The shooting in Sydney, which left 16 people dead and 40 injured, was later confirmed by Australian police to be an isolated attack carried out by a father and son duo.

The authorities announced that they had concluded their search for additional suspects. In response to the attack, a brave citizen, 43-year-old Ahmed al Ahmed, intervened, disarming the attacker and saving several lives, though he was shot twice in the arm and is currently recovering in hospital.

Sheikh Naveed urged the public and media to stop spreading false information and allow authorities to conduct their investigations. He called for an end to the baseless rumors that were putting his life at risk.