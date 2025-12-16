Punjab’s political Titan Manzoor Wattoo is no more!

ISLAMABAD – Mian Manzoor Wattoo, a political titan of country’s most populated region, passed away in Lahore, leaving behind a legacy that shaped provincial and national politics for decades.

Watto’s death marks end of an era for a leader whose career spanned over four decades and left an indelible imprint on national and provincial politics.

President Asif Ali Zardari expressed profound grief over Wattoo’s passing, lauding his “invaluable public service, pivotal role in strengthening democracy, and tireless contributions to national unity.”

The deceased launched his political journey in early 80s as Chairman of District Council in Okara during General Zia’s non-party elections. He rose rapidly, becoming Speaker of the Punjab Provincial Assembly in 1985—a position he held three times—before taking office as Chief Minister of Punjab in 1993 under the Pakistan Muslim League (Junejo) banner.

His tenure was defined by complex coalition politics, deftly balancing relationships with the PPP, PML (Junejo), minority groups, and independents. In 90s, he founded Pakistan Muslim League (Jinnah). Though political rivalries led to his removal, the High Court reinstated him in 1996, before he eventually stepped down permanently later that year. Accusations of corruption during Nawaz Sharif’s premiership were later overturned, affirming his political resilience.

Wattoo later allied with President Pervez Musharraf, merging his party into ruling PML (Q) and serving as Senior Vice President. In 2008, he joined the Pakistan Peoples Party, taking on key federal portfolios as Minister for Industries and Production and later overseeing Kashmir Affairs and Northern Areas. His legacy continues through his children, Rubina Shaheen Wattoo and Khurram Jahangir Wattoo, who have followed in his political footsteps.