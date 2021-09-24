Ayesha Manzoor Wattoo’s book ‘Petals in My Diary’ unveiled in Lahore
08:41 PM | 24 Sep, 2021
LAHORE – A book launching ceremony titled "Petals in My Diary" was held in Punjab’s capital on Friday..
The book has been written by Ayesha Manzoor Wattoo.
The book is a poetry book and these poems have a story behind them.
The ceremony was attended amongst others by Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yassir Humayun Sarfraz besides former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani and former Punjab Chief Minister Mian Manzoor Ahmad Wattoo who spoke about the book.
