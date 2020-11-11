A Power-Packed Relationship Refreshed
02:04 PM | 11 Nov, 2020
A Power-Packed Relationship Refreshed
KFC Pakistan renewed its exclusive cold beverage partnership with Pepsico Pakistan for the next 5 years as part of a high-spirited signing ceremony held at DHA Golf Club last Sunday. 

Raza Pirbhai, CEO - KFC Pakistan, led the KFC team, including Noor Alam, CMO, Ayesha Abdullah, CFO and Ammar Azhar, CTO.

On the other side were Furqan Ahmed Syed, CEO - PepsiCo Pakistan & Afghanistan, and Eugene Willemsen, CEO - PepsiCo Africa, Middle East & South Asia Sector. Also in attendance from PepsiCo Pakistan were Saad M Khan, Director Franchise and Zahra Zaidi, National Key Accounts Manager.

The ceremony was also graced by high-profile corporate dignitaries including Yaseen Haji Kassam, CEO & MD - PBL, Siraj Kassam Teli, Director - PBL, Ahmed Kapadia, Founder - Synergy Group, Fahad Mehmood Chairman – GoLootlo and Nauman Sikandar, MD & CEO – Foodpanda Pakistan.   

Capping off a relationship which has persisted for more than 20 years, the renewal of the contract extends an association which began in 1997 - the year KFC arrived in Pakistan. With both brands being powerhouses, this partnership will only help them go from strength to strength.

