Search

Events

World Bank Consultant Presents Chairman PITB With His Book ‘Technology in Policing’

02:27 PM | 26 Aug, 2024
World Bank Consultant Presents Chairman PITB With His Book ‘Technology in Policing’

LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf was presented with the book titled, ‘Technology in Policing’, authored by World Bank Consultant Burhan Rasool, former Head of Software Engineering at the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). The book offers a comprehensive guide on adopting technology and the necessary cultural shift within Pakistan's policing system. 

Originally envisioned as a training manual, the book has evolved significantly, now featuring case studies and managerial leadership theories that the author developed during his Humphrey Fellowship at the Maxwell School. His extensive experience as the Project Director for the Computerization of Police Stations in Punjab played a critical role in shaping the book’s content and strategic direction.

A notable highlight of Burhan Rasool’s contributions includes the development of Pakistan’s first Urdu-speaking chatbot created to assist senior police officers with daily situation reports. The chatbot was launched as the "Rehbar Bot" during the COVID-19 pandemic and played a crucial role in disseminating authentic information about COVID-19, showcasing the potential of technology in crisis management and public communication.

Chairman Faisal Yousaf congratulated Mr. Burhan Rasool on the successful publication of his book and stated, “This book will undoubtedly serve as a valuable resource as we continue our efforts to modernize Pakistan's policing systems and improve public safety with innovative technological solutions”.

Burhan Rasool is a World Bank Consultant with over a decade of experience in public sector digital transformation. He has contributed to multiple GovTech initiatives for the Governments of Madagascar and Mozambique. Burhan is also a Humphrey Fellow in Technology Policy and Management from the Maxwell School, Syracuse University, New York.

Events

02:27 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

World Bank Consultant Presents Chairman PITB With His Book ...

03:03 PM | 21 May, 2024

Women entrepreneurs in Punjab embrace digital revolution

11:55 AM | 20 May, 2024

A bazaar that traded happiness – The Happiness Bazaar

05:12 PM | 11 Mar, 2024

Empower Her OAKS Festival: Uniting Generations, Igniting Change

02:12 PM | 31 Dec, 2023

Mir Punjabi Mela 2022-23 begins with flurry of events

04:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

OAKS, Mashmool hold storytelling night full of cultural richness, ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:35 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Waqar Younis, Sarfaraz Ahmed among five mentors named by PCB for Champions Cup

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Today Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 26 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 26, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 279 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279 280.1
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: