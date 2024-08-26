World Bank Consultant Presents Chairman PITB With His Book ‘Technology in Policing’

LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) Chairman Faisal Yousaf was presented with the book titled, ‘Technology in Policing’, authored by World Bank Consultant Burhan Rasool, former Head of Software Engineering at the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). The book offers a comprehensive guide on adopting technology and the necessary cultural shift within Pakistan's policing system.
Originally envisioned as a training manual, the book has evolved significantly, now featuring case studies and managerial leadership theories that the author developed during his Humphrey Fellowship at the Maxwell School. His extensive experience as the Project Director for the Computerization of Police Stations in Punjab played a critical role in shaping the book’s content and strategic direction.
A notable highlight of Burhan Rasool’s contributions includes the development of Pakistan’s first Urdu-speaking chatbot created to assist senior police officers with daily situation reports. The chatbot was launched as the "Rehbar Bot" during the COVID-19 pandemic and played a crucial role in disseminating authentic information about COVID-19, showcasing the potential of technology in crisis management and public communication.
Chairman Faisal Yousaf congratulated Mr. Burhan Rasool on the successful publication of his book and stated, “This book will undoubtedly serve as a valuable resource as we continue our efforts to modernize Pakistan's policing systems and improve public safety with innovative technological solutions”.
Burhan Rasool is a World Bank Consultant with over a decade of experience in public sector digital transformation. He has contributed to multiple GovTech initiatives for the Governments of Madagascar and Mozambique. Burhan is also a Humphrey Fellow in Technology Policy and Management from the Maxwell School, Syracuse University, New York.
