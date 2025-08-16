Over 20 children hospitalised after eating contaminated ice cream in Quetta

QUETTA – More than 20 children in Quetta’s Sariab area fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated ice cream, health officials confirmed.

Dr. Abdul Hadi, Medical Superintendent of Quetta’s Civil Hospital, told a news channel that the affected children were brought unconscious to the hospital from the neighborhoods of Kachi Bagh, Qambarani Road, and Bashir Chowk.

The preliminary reports suggested the children had eaten ice cream that was harmful to their health.

Eight children were discharged after receiving initial treatment, while twelve remain under observation at the hospital. Fortunately, none of the children are in critical condition, he added.

Meanwhile, police have begun searching for the ice cream vendor based on complaints filed by the parents of the affected children.

Food authorities should ensure that all food items sold in Quetta meet standards of freshness and quality. They must verify hygienic handling and preparation practices, along with proper storage and refrigeration of perishable goods.

Only approved ingredients should be used, with strict measures to prevent the presence of harmful additives or contaminants.