FIA goes Digital with ‘Electronic Notice System’ to end Blackmail, and Fraud

ISLAMABAD – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) ended manual and paper-based notices across Pakistan and rolled out new electronic notice system amid drastic surge in fake summons and blackmail attempts.

A spokesperson of Federal Investigators said notices issued under Section 160 will now only be sent electronically with unique QR code that allows citizens to instantly verify notice’s authenticity. Any notice without QR code should be considered fake or suspicious, and recipients are urged to immediately contact the officials.

This decision follows spike in scams where fraudsters use WhatsApp, email, and social media platforms to send fake notices imperosnating FIA officials. These messages often accuse recipients of criminal or cyber law violations and demand payments to avoid arrest.

Some users filed complaints after receiving FIA notice on WhatsApp as scammers targted social media users threatening arrest. Most of these online notice turned out to be fake, although it included accurate personal data. It was a phishing scam aimed purely at blackmail.

Authorities warn that fake notices often look authentic, complete with false case numbers, forged signatures, and fake official stamps. FIA officials explained that scammers deliberately use fear-inducing allegations to trick recipients into paying money without verifying the notice. The agency clarified that it never asks citizens for personal or banking information through calls, messages, or notices.

All legitimate FIA notices are issued only after complete investigation, with clear case numbers and formal procedures. Citizens are advised not to respond to threats from unknown numbers and to verify notices immediately.

FIA said the new electronic notice system will curb sharing of fake documents and restore public trust, ensuring that scammers cannot exploit the agency’s name to harm citizens.