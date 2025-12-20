President Zardari visits Iraq today to boost Economic, Cultural, and Diplomatic Ties

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Zardari is set to depart for Iraq today for five-day official visit at the personal invitation of Iraqi President Dr Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid.

Zardari’s visit is said to be high point in long-standing, brotherly ties between Islamabad and Baghdad, rooted in shared faith, culture, and mutual respect, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his stay, President Zardari is set to engage in high-level meetings with Iraqi leadership to comprehensively review bilateral relations and chart roadmap for expanded cooperation. Key areas of discussion will include trade and investment, energy, post-war reconstruction, manpower development, technology, education, and strengthening people-to-people exchanges.

The talks will also cover pressing regional and international developments, along with enhanced coordination at multilateral forums, signaling Pakistan’s commitment to a proactive role in regional stability.

Officials expect the visit to reinforce the traditionally warm and cordial ties between the two countries, identify fresh avenues for collaboration, and promote deeper people-to-people links, especially in religious tourism and economic engagement.

The official trip underscores Pakistan’s continued engagement with Iraq and highlights its strategic vision of a results-oriented, forward-looking partnership that contributes to Iraq’s stability and development while promoting peace and prosperity across the region.