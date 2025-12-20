Gold Rate Today (20 December 2025) Gold Price in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs454,862, while rate of 10 grams of gold stayed at Rs389,970.

Gold Rates Today

Item New Price Change Thursday Price Gold per Tola 454,862 ↓ 900 455,762 Gold per 10 Grams 389,970 ↓ 772 389,198

Gold Price Today

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 420,566.67 401,450 344,100 Per 1 Gram 36,057.08 34,418.13 29,501.25 Per 10 Gram 360,570.83 344,181.25 295,012.5 Per Ounce 1,021,977 975,523.5 836,163

The decline came a day after gold prices witnessed a sharp increase, as the per tola rate rose by Rs2,200 on Thursday to settle at Rs455,762.

In the global market, gold prices also moved lower, shedding $9 to reach $4,325 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices followed the same trend, decreasing by Rs52 to close at Rs6,848 per tola in the domestic market.