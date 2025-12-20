Latest

Gold Rate Today (20 December 2025) Gold Price in Pakistan Today

By News Desk
8:34 am | Dec 20, 2025
Pakistan Decides To Lift Ban On Gold Import And Export

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs454,862, while rate of 10 grams of gold stayed at Rs389,970.

Item New Price  Change Thursday Price 
Gold per Tola 454,862 ↓ 900 455,762
Gold per 10 Grams 389,970 ↓ 772 389,198

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola 420,566.67 401,450 344,100
Per 1 Gram 36,057.08 34,418.13 29,501.25
Per 10 Gram 360,570.83 344,181.25 295,012.5
Per Ounce 1,021,977 975,523.5 836,163

 

The decline came a day after gold prices witnessed a sharp increase, as the per tola rate rose by Rs2,200 on Thursday to settle at Rs455,762.

In the global market, gold prices also moved lower, shedding $9 to reach $4,325 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Silver prices followed the same trend, decreasing by Rs52 to close at Rs6,848 per tola in the domestic market.

Per Tola Gold rates slides to Rs454,862 in Pakistan amid global dip

