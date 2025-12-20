Gold Rate Today (20 December 2025) Gold Price in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs454,862, while rate of 10 grams of gold stayed at Rs389,970.
Gold Rates Today
|Item
|New Price
|Change
|Thursday Price
|Gold per Tola
|454,862
|↓ 900
|455,762
|Gold per 10 Grams
|389,970
|↓ 772
|389,198
Gold Price Today
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|420,566.67
|401,450
|344,100
|Per 1 Gram
|36,057.08
|34,418.13
|29,501.25
|Per 10 Gram
|360,570.83
|344,181.25
|295,012.5
|Per Ounce
|1,021,977
|975,523.5
|836,163
The decline came a day after gold prices witnessed a sharp increase, as the per tola rate rose by Rs2,200 on Thursday to settle at Rs455,762.
In the global market, gold prices also moved lower, shedding $9 to reach $4,325 per ounce, including a premium of $20.
Silver prices followed the same trend, decreasing by Rs52 to close at Rs6,848 per tola in the domestic market.
