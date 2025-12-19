Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 19 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward trajectory as per tola rate jumped by Rs2,200 during the day, reaching Rs455,762.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,800 to settle at Rs390,742. The updated prices were shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Price Karachi 455,762 Lahore 455,762 Islamabad 455,762 Peshawar 455,762 Quetta 455,762 Sialkot 455,762 Hyderabad 455,762 Faisalabad 455,762

On the global front, gold prices moved higher as well, with the international rate increasing by $22 to $4,334 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Meanwhile, silver prices followed the same upward trajectory in the local market. The price of silver rose by Rs78 to reach Rs6,900 per tola.