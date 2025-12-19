Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Per Tola Gold Price – 19 December 2025

By News Desk
8:24 am | Dec 19, 2025
Gold Prices Surge By 1000 Rupees Reaching 309000 Per Tola

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward trajectory as per tola rate jumped by Rs2,200 during the day, reaching Rs455,762.

Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of gold increased by Rs1,800 to settle at Rs390,742. The updated prices were shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Price
Karachi 455,762
Lahore 455,762
Islamabad 455,762
Peshawar 455,762
Quetta 455,762
Sialkot 455,762
Hyderabad 455,762
Faisalabad 455,762

On the global front, gold prices moved higher as well, with the international rate increasing by $22 to $4,334 per ounce, including a premium of $20.

Meanwhile, silver prices followed the same upward trajectory in the local market. The price of silver rose by Rs78 to reach Rs6,900 per tola.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now