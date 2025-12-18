Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Gold Price Live Updates – 18 December 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan remained at Rs453,562 per tola, while 10 grams were priced at Rs388,856 during the trading session on 18 December 2025. Rates were uniform across major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, Sialkot, Hyderabad, and Faisalabad.

Silver prices also remained unchanged, with per tola silver trading at Rs6,822, while 10 grams were available at Rs5,848.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

City Gold Price Karachi 453,562 Lahore 453,562 Islamabad 453,562 Peshawar 453,562 Quetta 453,562 Sialkot 453,562 Hyderabad 453,562 Faisalabad 453,562

In the international market, gold opened at $4,312 per ounce, reflecting an increase of $27 recorded in the previous session. Analysts attribute the movement in global prices to shifts in the US dollar and ongoing geopolitical and economic developments.

Gold continues to hold significant importance in Pakistan, both as a preferred investment option and a cultural symbol. Considered a safe-haven asset, it is widely used as a hedge against inflation, currency depreciation, and economic uncertainty. Demand for gold traditionally rises during wedding seasons and festive occasions, further reinforcing its role in the local market.