Pakistan issues demarche Afghan envoy over cross-border attack

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan summoned the Afghan Deputy Head of Mission to the Foreign Office following the martyrdom of four Pakistani soldiers in a terrorist attack carried out from Afghan soil.

According to a statement from the Foreign Office, the Afghan diplomat was formally summoned and issued a demarche.

Pakistan’s position is that the Afghan Taliban are supporting the Khawarij terrorists and the TTP. Pakistan also expressed serious concern over the safe havens available to terrorists inside Afghanistan.

The Foreign Office stated that Pakistan has demanded a thorough investigation and action regarding terrorism originating from Afghan territory. The statement added that the Afghan Taliban must take immediate and verifiable action against all terrorist groups.

It further said that Pakistan reserves the right to defend its sovereignty.