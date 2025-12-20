Suzuki Alto 2026 Prices announced in Pakistan; full details here

KARACHI – Suzuki Alto 2026 is all set to hit the roads of Pakistan in January 2026, promising once again to dominate streets with its unbeatable combination of efficiency, affordability, and reliability.

The all-new Alto comes equipped with a 660cc engine that, despite its seemingly modest power, is perfect for city traffic thanks to the car’s light weight. Known far and wide as the “King of the Road,” the Alto 2026 is poised to continue this legacy, making it a top choice for the middle-class segment once more.

Suzuki Alto Price in Pakistan

Model Price Alto VXL Manual 2,450,000 Alto VXR Manual 2,850,000 Alto VXR AGS Automatic 3,050,000 Alto VXL Automatic 3,250,000

For city commuters, AGS (Auto Gear Shift) version is a dream come true. This automated manual system combines the convenience of an automatic with the fuel efficiency of a manual, although a slight jerk during gear shifts is normal and nothing to worry about.

Budget-friendly & low maintenance: Ideal for everyday city driving. Reliable manual versions (VX & VXR): Perfect for commercial use or heavy-duty driving.

Comfortable interiors: A classy mix of dark and light grey dashboard colors, two front cup holders, and analog climate control. Speedometer displays fuel average, instant fuel average, distance-to-empty, and fuel indicator, with automatic gear shift conveniently integrated with the steering wheel.