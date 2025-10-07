Suzuki Alto 2025: Drive Home New Car on Just Rs18,999 Installment Plan in Pakistan

LAHORE – Pak Suzuki unveiled limited-time exclusive offer on its most popular hatchback Suzuki Alto, which topped sales chart with decent resale value, exceptional fuel offer and easy maintainance.

As car prices go through sky amid rupee depreciation, Suzuki partnered with, allowing customers to trade in their old vehicles and drive away in new Alto for mere Rs18,999 per month EMI.

The offer is for those who have car valued at Rs2.1 million, and you only need to make an upfront payment of Rs18,999, while the remaining balance will be financed by HBL at competitive 10percent markup.

If your old car is worth more than Rs. 2.1 million, your monthly installment drops even further. That’s because the extra trade-in value directly lowers the amount that needs to be financed. If your car’s value is around Rs25Lac, that’s Rs400,000 higher than Suzuki’s benchmark. This surplus reduces your overall financing amount, yet your initial payment of Rs. 18,999 remains unchanged.

Please note, this offer is exclusively available through HBL and comes with specific eligibility and trade-in terms.

With this exciting promotion, Suzuki’s new Alto deal is making waves in the auto industry, giving customers an incredible opportunity to upgrade their vehicle with minimal upfront expense.

Suzuki Alto Installment Plans

If you dont have a car and want to buy Alto as your first drive, this offer is for you. This offer is with Meezan Bank, offering Alto at Rs46,000 per month basic with down payment of Rs9Lac.