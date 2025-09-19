Upgrade to Latest Suzuki Alto with Exchange Program at Rs18,999 Monthly

KARACHI – Suzuki Alto remains one of top selling cars in Pakistan, and now you can get your hands ona 660cc car as the new exchange program lets you own a hatchback for just Rs18,999 per month.

For many Pakistani car owners, trading in an old vehicle and stepping into brand-new car just got simpler. Suzuki Pakistan, in collaboration with HBL rolled out a fresh exchange program aimed at making the Alto more accessible to customers across the country.

Under this initiative, existing car owners can trade in their vehicles and finance a new Alto with 9.99% markup rate. Depending on the value of their trade-in, buyers can drive home the popular compact car with monthly payments starting from just Rs. 18,999.

The program assumes an old vehicle value of Rs21Lac, with remainder financed through a private bank, offering flexibility for buyers eager to upgrade.

The move comes as Suzuki continues to strengthen its position in Pakistan’s small-car market. The latest report from the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association (PAMA) for August 2025 highlighted impressive growth for Suzuki’s main hatchbacks — Alto, Cultus, and Swift both Month-on-Month and Year-on-Year.

Leading charge is Suzuki Alto, which maintained its status as nation’s best-selling car. In August alone, over 4000 units were sold, marking over 100% increase from 2,023 units sold in August 2024 and an 80% rise compared to 2,327 units in July 2025.

With this new exchange program, Suzuki aims to make it easier for drivers to join the growing ranks of Alto owners, combining affordability with the reliability that has made the model a household name in Pakistan.