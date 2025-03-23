Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Is Suzuki making 2026 Alto 100 kg lighter for better performance?

Suzuki’s 10th generation Alto is set to undergo major transformation in international markets, with plans to reduce its weight by 100 kg compared to the current model. Alto will be constructed on Suzuki’s improved Heartect platform, incorporating lighter yet stronger materials, including ultra-high-strength steel, resulting in a much lighter vehicle.

The weight-cutting initiative is step forward for Suzuki in international markets, there’s a stark contrast when it comes to the Pakistani version of the Alto. In Pakistan, Alto remains relatively light in comparison to many vehicles, but concerns over its build quality remain, especially the recent accidents in which this 660cc car was almost crushed.

Suzuki Alto Weight Reduction

The current Alto in Pakistan is an affordable option for budget-conscious consumers but it lacks critical safety features, and many feel the build quality is subpar compared to its international models. This difference is concerning, in wake of Pak Suzuki’s global efforts to enhance the performance and safety of its cars.

Despite global introduction of safer, more efficient models with advanced features, the Pakistani market is yet to see any significant improvements.

The global version of 2026 Alto will benefit from advancements in technology that promise better fuel efficiency, improved driving dynamics, and enhanced performance. The lighter body, paired with an updated 48V Super Ene Charge system, is expected to raise fuel efficiency to over 30 km/l, making it one of the most economical cars in its segment. Additionally, the new engine options and improved weight distribution will enhance acceleration and driving experience, marking a significant leap forward for the small car.

Pakistani auto community is pushing for safety features and higher build quality in cars sold in Pakistan. While Suzuki’s international efforts to enhance the Alto’s safety and performance are commendable, many are wondering why these advancements are not reaching the Pakistani market.

Suzuki Alto banned on motorways from April 1?

