Suzuki Alto banned on motorways from April 1?

Social media has been abuzz with speculation about the alleged ban on the Suzuki Alto from motorways starting April 1. According to circulating claims, the popular hatchback will no longer be allowed on motorways due to safety concerns, and violators will be fined Rs. 5,000. But is there any truth to these reports?

Why the Ban?

Social media users speculate that the move is due to the Suzuki Alto’s lightweight body, lack of stability at high speeds, and safety concerns in case of an accident. Various posts claim that due to multiple incidents where Altos lost control on highways, authorities have decided to prohibit them from using motorways altogether. Some even argue that the car’s gear system and build quality make it unsafe for long-distance travel.

What is the Truth?

Despite the widespread chatter, no official notification has been issued by the National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) or any government authority regarding such a ban. So far, these claims remain unverified social media rumors.