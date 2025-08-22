CPNE delegation meets DG ISPR, commends Pakistan Armed Forces’ role in Operation Marka-e-Haq

A high-level delegation of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), led by Kazim Khan, met with DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.

The members of the delegation praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their outstanding performance during the Operation Haq.

They stated that ISPR played a key role at all stages of Operation Haq, ensuring the timely and reliable dissemination of information in response to the sensational propaganda by Indian media.

The delegation remarked that this unprecedented victory is the result of the mutual and coordinated strategy of the Pakistani nation, the Government of Pakistan, and the military institutions.

On this occasion, DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said that the youth are the nation’s asset, and their positive outlook toward the country reflects Pakistan’s bright future. He added that behind all terrorism incidents lie Indian negative intentions and resources.

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry stated that the Pakistan Armed Forces, with the support of the people, are fully capable of neutralizing this proxy war.

He emphasized that the malicious attempts to spread despair among the people of Balochistan through negative propaganda will never succeed, as the patriotic and proud people of Balochistan are fully aware of these anti-national elements and their foreign patrons.

DG ISPR also noted that the media has always played a responsible and constructive role in highlighting Pakistan’s challenges.

He added that during Operation Haq, the Pakistani media not only demonstrated responsible and high journalistic standards but also provided an extremely effective response to Indian media’s negative propaganda.

Finally, the delegation presented a commemorative shield to DG ISPR Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry.