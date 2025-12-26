Honda CD-70, and CG-125 Zero Markup Installment Plans in Pakistan with New Offer

LAHORE – Honda CD 70 topped the sales chart, but the prices remained onthe higher side as it cost over Rs1.60Lac while other model cost higher.

The auto-giant now partnered with Askari Bank to make owning the Honda CD70 and other bikes more affordable and convenient than ever. Under limited-time collaboration, customers can now purchase their favourite Honda motorcycles through easy monthly instalments with zero percent mark-up for up to three months.

Honda Bikes Instalment Plans

The offer is available to Askari Mastercard Credit Card holders, allowing riders to enjoy their motorcycles without worrying about additional financing costs. This initiative is aimed at providing customers with flexible payment options while maintaining financial comfort, making premium motorcycles accessible to a wider audience.

Instead of paying the full amount upfront, buyers can divide the cost into manageable instalments, offering a hassle-free way to upgrade their ride or purchase their first bike. Importantly, no hidden charges apply during the instalment period, ensuring complete transparency.

Honda Bikes Prices