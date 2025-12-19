Honda City, Civic, and HR-V now available on Easy Installments with New Offer

KARACHI – Honda launched new scheme for purchasing cars on installments, in collaboration with Habib Metro Bank. The offer is available for Honda City, Civic, and HR-V models and aims to provide customers with lower interest rates and additional benefits.

Under this scheme, the financing rate has been set at 1% along with KIBOR, offering a transparent and low-spread solution compared to traditional commercial auto loans. Additionally, the bank will cover fees up to Rs200,000, making the overall financing more convenient for buyers.

The offer also includes free periodic maintenance for the first year, and the vehicles will come equipped with imported Bridgestone tires valued at approximately Rs100,000.

Honda ensured that delivery of vehicles will take place within December, cutting the usual waiting times. However, the offer remains subject to the terms and conditions of the bank.

Customers interested in this offer can contact Habib Metro Bank for detailed information regarding the payment schedule and the frequency of KIBOR adjustment.