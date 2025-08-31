Honda finally gives City a Facelift after 4 years; Here’s What to Expect

Honda fans are excited as the company is finally pulling the wraps off the all-new facelift of its 6th-generation City sedan next week in what will be first big makeover in four years since the model’s 2021 debut, and anticipation is at an all-time high.

City has long been a favorite in the sedan segment, but with rising competition and demand for tech-packed, stylish cars, this update could be a game-changer.

While Honda is keeping details under wraps, industry insiders hint at bold new styling, interior enhancements, and added safety tech. Engine upgrades are less likely, but the facelift promises to give the City a sharper, fresher identity that could shake up the mid-size sedan market.

With launch just days away, all eyes are on Honda to see how it reinvents one of its most iconic models. Will the facelifted City raise the bar once again? We’ll find out next week.

Honda City facelift

The facelift brings mix of exterior, interior, and minor mechanical updates to refresh model. As per available information, a redesigned front grille with a narrower upper chrome strip, updated rear bumper with horizontally placed reflective elements, with slightly increased dimensions.

The facelift retains existing engine options but will provide a more refined, connected, and modern driving experience while keeping City competitive in its segment.