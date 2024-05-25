Toyota Yaris Facelift launched in Pakistan: Check prices, specs

The long-awaited Toyota Yaris Facelift has finally hit the market, courtesy of Indus Motor Company. Positioned as a direct competitor to models like the Suzuki Swift, Honda City, Changan Alsvin, and Peugeot 2008, this latest offering comes after much anticipation. In our previous blog, we dove into its specifications and features. Now, let's uncover the pricing details.

Introducing new interior options of "Beige" and "Black" in two of its facelift variants – the Yaris 1.5L Ativ X CVT and Yaris 1.5L Ativ X CVT, priced at Rs. 6,255,000 and Rs. 6,319,000, respectively.

Furthermore, the remaining four trims have also undergone significant upgrades, with the following price points:

Yaris 1.3L Gli MT – Rs. 4,479,000

Yaris 1.3L Gli CVT – Rs. 4,760,000

Yaris 1.3L Ativ MT – Rs. 4,730,000

Yaris 1.3L Ativ CVT – Rs. 5,604,000





Booking & Delivery of the New Toyota Yaris

Once you've explored the vehicle, reviewed its specifications, and made the decision to purchase, your next step is likely to inquire about the booking and delivery process. Securing your booking requires a partial payment of Rs. 1,500,000. The company has announced that deliveries are set to commence in July of this year.

Specifications & Features

Notable upgrades in the Toyota Yaris Facelift include:

Exterior:

Alloy Rims

Updated front and rear bumpers

Redesigned front radiator grille

LED headlamps and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)

Fog lamps

Chrome door handles with Smart Switch technology

Sharkfin antenna

MID+ Audio + Bluetooth steering switches

Retractable outside rearview mirror

Interior:

Soft leather steering wheel

Black interior with PU/Fabric seat covers

9-inch floating audio screen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

In terms of safety, the new Toyota Yaris facelift boasts Cruise control and an additional airbag, bringing the total count to three, compared to two in the previous model.