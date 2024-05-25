Search

Toyota Yaris Facelift launched in Pakistan: Check prices, specs

03:02 PM | 25 May, 2024
The long-awaited Toyota Yaris Facelift has finally hit the market, courtesy of Indus Motor Company. Positioned as a direct competitor to models like the Suzuki Swift, Honda City, Changan Alsvin, and Peugeot 2008, this latest offering comes after much anticipation. In our previous blog, we dove into its specifications and features. Now, let's uncover the pricing details.

Introducing new interior options of "Beige" and "Black" in two of its facelift variants – the Yaris 1.5L Ativ X CVT and Yaris 1.5L Ativ X CVT, priced at Rs. 6,255,000 and Rs. 6,319,000, respectively.

Furthermore, the remaining four trims have also undergone significant upgrades, with the following price points:

Yaris 1.3L Gli MT – Rs. 4,479,000
Yaris 1.3L Gli CVT – Rs. 4,760,000
Yaris 1.3L Ativ MT – Rs. 4,730,000
Yaris 1.3L Ativ CVT – Rs. 5,604,000

Booking & Delivery of the New Toyota Yaris

Once you've explored the vehicle, reviewed its specifications, and made the decision to purchase, your next step is likely to inquire about the booking and delivery process. Securing your booking requires a partial payment of Rs. 1,500,000. The company has announced that deliveries are set to commence in July of this year.

Specifications & Features

Notable upgrades in the Toyota Yaris Facelift include:

Exterior:

Alloy Rims
Updated front and rear bumpers
Redesigned front radiator grille
LED headlamps and Daytime Running Lights (DRLs)
Fog lamps
Chrome door handles with Smart Switch technology
Sharkfin antenna
MID+ Audio + Bluetooth steering switches
Retractable outside rearview mirror

Interior:

Soft leather steering wheel
Black interior with PU/Fabric seat covers
9-inch floating audio screen
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

In terms of safety, the new Toyota Yaris facelift boasts Cruise control and an additional airbag, bringing the total count to three, compared to two in the previous model.

