Death Row prisoner in Pakistan secures Third Position in Matric Exams

BANNU – A prisoner on Death sentence stunned everyone after secureing top ranks in Matriculation exams.

Dildar Khan, a death row prisoner jailed in Bannu Central Jail, got third position in the annual examinations of 2025.

He got an impressive 1005 marks out of 1200 in Bannu Board exams, after appeared as private candidate while serving his sentence under Section 302 for murder.

His extraordinary feat shows resilience and determination of prisoner despite his challenging circumstances. Educational authorities and prison officials have praised his dedication to studies and encouraged similar initiatives to promote education among inmates.