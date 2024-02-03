Pakistan's info minister assures free, and fair elections with multi-layered security cover

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's interim Information Minister Murtaza Solangi assured best security arrangements as the nation of 241 million approaches delayed elections in four days.

Solangi, who was joined by Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, and Election Commission spokesperson, apprised the nation about the multi-layered security preparations for the upcoming elections.

Pakistanis brace for upcoming elections on 266 seats of the National Assembly, with over 128 million voters expected to use their democratic right.

Sharing update on the security measures, the information minister said the caretakers chalked out a comprehensive security plan involving Police, Rangers, and Pakistan Army.

Solangi said responsibilities for security have been divided into three parts to maintain law and order during the elections. He further said caretaker government does not influence the courts, or institutions emphasising the country's status as a free country where everyone has the right to criticise.

The minister further assured that every available resource is being employed to ensure a fair and secure electoral process.

The incidents are the latest in a string of violence across the country ahead of the Feb. 8 general elections.

Minister shared updates as political activists were killed and several injured in attacks on offices of several parties.