India’s Water release into Pakistan causes Flood Chaos in Kasur Villages

KASUR – A raging flood in Sutlej River caused flooding in Walewala village, unleashing destruction in several other parts of the region.

Several villages were swallowed by water, crops on thousands of acres wiped out, and terrified families forced to abandon ancestral homes as floodwaters surged into settlements. The nightmare unfolded after India released massive volumes of water, triggering chaos in Kasur’s Ganda Singh Wala and sending waves downstream to Burewala, Bahawalpur, and Bahawalnagar.

As eor reports, Sahu Ka Chishtian road caved under the pressure, leaving hundreds of villages cut off. Families wading through waist-deep waters, carrying children and whatever belongings they could salvage. Rescue 1122 and Pakistan Army units scrambled to save stranded villagers as cotton, rice, and sesame fields drowned before their owners’ eyes.

Flood Forecasting Division warned that the crisis is intensifying, with a medium flood roaring through Head Sulemanki, rising levels in the Chenab at Marala and Khanki, and moderate flooding at Guddu and Sukkur barrages.

India sends first Flood Alert to Pakistan after revoking IWT

India used Indus Waters Treaty to warn Pakistan of fresh flood threats in the Tawi River at Jammu. The move marks the first direct water-sharing contact since war erupted earlier this year.

The deluge has once again exposed the vulnerability of millions living along Pakistan’s riverbanks, with experts warning that this could be one of the worst floods in recent years.